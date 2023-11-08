Griffith's MIA League teams are gearing up for their next matches against Narrandera this weekend, as the competition enters the second half.
Griffith's women's team have had a rough run this season, struggling to find enough players to take the court and losing several games as a result.
"We've had a bit of trouble this year, we haven't had a consistent team all season but I hope to have a bit more consistency in the back end of the competition," said coach Carolyn Snow.
Most recently in round four, they lost to the undefeated Leeton women's team with a score of 62-46.
Snow said that Leeton was a strong team, so they were simply pleased to have done better than they did in their first match-up.
"Even though we didn't win, I thought the girls played a lot better," she said.
"Leeton are a very good team so just to lose by less than we did the first time was a pretty good effort ... Leeton are undefeated and they deserve that. They play a very good game and have a very balanced lineup."
Pressure is on for the team ahead of their Narrandera match, with a victory sorely needed in order to have any chance of making the semi-finals.
Despite that, Snow said she was quietly confident ahead of the match-up - particularly with the return of Belinda Weeks bringing some much-needed experience.
"We're trying to get a training run under our belt this week, we've got Belinda Weeks back playing, she was overseas. Having her back is a great benefit to our younger players, bringing all her experience," Snow said.
"Having her back will definitely make a difference."
The men's team will be taking on Narrandera after a 81-70 victory last week against Leeton's team.
