Former Yenda product Daniel Dole will make a special homecoming next year as he looks to sign on for the Blueheelers' to coincided with the club's centenary in 2024.
The 28-year-old has been with the Sunshine Coast Falcons in recent years, having also played for the Canberra Raiders in the past.
According to older brother and Blueheelers coach James, the move back to Yenda for the special occasion and to the field where it all began will likely also culminate in Daniel's retirement from the game.
"He'll register to play but so far the centenary game is the only match he has said he will definitely take part in, given the distance from his home to Yenda," James said.
"Unfortunately he has clocked up a lot of injuries, knocks and bumps over the years and he's wanting to focus more on his work going forward.
"He has basically finished his semi-official career with the Falcons but he doesn't want to retire from the game up there. Instead he wants to go out fittingly with the club where it all began," he said.
The game won't just be pivotal for Daniel though, with big brother James also looking to use the centenary as an opportunity to hang up his own boots.
They plan to come off the field at the same time as they entered the paddock all those years ago.
"It'll be special for us. We've had so many memories on Wade Park. I think it will also be a big family affair too," James said.
"Our parents made a lot of sacrifices to aid our footy careers. They worked hard to help him get to where he is so in a big way it will be like coming full circle.
"Mum clocked up a lot of hours getting him to football events in Canberra and Sydney. Dad actually lived in Canberra for ten years after Daniel was picked for the Raiders, spending all of his time there through Dan's football career. So next year is going to be very special."
The club has formed a centenary committee, with plans underway to nail down a specific date for the big occasion, expected to occur some time in the second half of the season.
"We want to take the time to do it right and make it special, especially as a means to salute the old boys and put on an action-packed day of footy for everyone," he said.
"Our signings are already looking good, with around 95 per cent retained already and promises of further talent on the horizon.
"Preseason training will commence at Collina Oval from 6pm Tuesday November 21 and we're looking forward to seeing our players hit the field in preparation for next season," James said.
