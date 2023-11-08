Stand-out performances across Griffith's junior cricket competitions

Master Blaster
Another perfect day for junior cricket last Saturday featured a tight, low-scoring game between the Strikers and the Stars.
The Stars just prevailed with a score of 9/65 (ave 7.2) against the Strikers score of 10/57 (ave 5.7). Riley Keenan top scored for the Stars with 15 runs and gained support from Archie Dunbar who made 13 and Dominic Bailey nine.
Toby Lasscock stood out amongst the Strikers bowlers with his three wickets, Hendrix McIntosh also bowled well to take two wickets. Lucas Lugton showed the way in the Strikers innings with 15 runs. Hardit Virk was next best on 10 runs.
Zavier Keenan was the Stars only multiple wicket taker with two wickets.
The Scorchers continued their good early season form knocking up a big score of 4/154 and restricting the Sixers to 7/53.
Hugh Kite was in great form, belting 31 runs in his time at the crease. George Conlan and Ben Spry chipped in with 23 each, Quade Conlan added 19 and Cooper Hunt 18.
Matthew and Jacob Crosato and Jobe Catanzariti all picked up wickets for the Sixers.
The Sixers batting relied on Braxton Catanzariti to make 15 runs and Charith Kanakamadala 11 runs to push their score along. Ben Spry again bowled well to pick up three wickets for the Scorchers.
The Heat recorded a solid win over the Hurricanes.
The Heat's score of 5/124 proved too big a hurdle for the Hurricanes who managed to reach 12/95.
Nichkhum Clarke batted well for the Heat, hitting up 20 runs. Jaikarat Singh Sandhu made a useful 18 as did Brighton Hopkins.
Chevy DePaoli was the Hurricanes most successful bowler, claiming two wickets.
The Hurricanes innings featured Zane Dissegna's 24 runs and Brody Ford's 17. Multiple wicket takers for the Heat were Brighton Hopkins, Jaikarat Sandhu, Sahibdeep Jawanda who all picked up two wickets.
Cricketer of the week is Toby Lasscock who took three wickets for the Stars.
Senior Binks/Tucker
Leagues Club scored a nail biting win over the Exies at Jubilee Oval on Saturday morning.
Leagues scored 7/89 (ave 12.7) and held Exies to 10/45 (ave 11.5). Harrison Palmer again excelled with the bat, hitting up 30 runs and he got good support from Archie Leach who made 23. Charlie Bunn chipped in with 14.
Nirvair Singh bowled a good spell for the Exies, picking up 4/10. Zavier Trembath also bowled well to take 3/20.
Bayley Hill played a hard hitting innings of 36 for the Exies. Nirvair Singh added a useful 18.
Angadbir Singh contributed 24 and Matthew Hurst 20. Winston Nolan again led the Leagues bowling attack with 3/13. Oscar Molloy snared 2/11 and Harrison Palmer 2/9.
Another close game was played between Coro and Diggers. Coro's score of 4/84 (ave 21) held off the Diggers challenge after Diggers finished on 4/70 (17.5 ave).
Tathya Patel topped the run scoring for Coro with 28 runs, Heath Riley made a handy contribution of 17. Hudson Crack was Diggers most successful bowler snapping up 2/23.
Yug Chaudhary (26) and Hudson Crack (28) were the Diggers main run scorers. Owen Condon made a useful 12 runs. Kian Duncan finished with bowling figures of 2/4, proving to be Diggers most successful bowler on the day.
This weeks award goes to Nirvair Singh for his four wickets and 18 runs for the Exies Club.
Derek Rogers Cup gala day at Wagga
Griffith's Derek Rogers cup teams travelled to Wagga on Sunday to participate in two T20 games.
The team's first game was against South West. Griffith batted first and were given a good start by Josh Tapprell who knocked up a quick fire 30. Vai Patel, 26 and Kobi Nancarrow, 21 helped get Griffith's score to 5/115. South West's early batsmen were blasted out by a two-over spell from Josh Taprell, which yielded 4/0.
They never recovered and battled hard to get to 56. Rory Lasscock picked up two wickets for nine runs. Griffith's second game was against the strong Wagga Blue side.
Wagga batted first and threatened to get away at various stages of their innings but eventually were held to a gettable 4/118.
Josh Taprell got Griffith off to a flying start with 27 runs. Archie Leach held the innings together to score 34 not out and eventually Griffith fell nine runs short on 5/109.
