The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big Brothers Big Sisters Riverina has a lofty goal of matching up 24 mentors with young people for 2024

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 7 2023 - 8:54am, first published November 6 2023 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Filomena Pingiaro, Michael Borg and Val Woodland from Big Brothers, Big Sisters Griffith. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Filomena Pingiaro, Michael Borg and Val Woodland from Big Brothers, Big Sisters Griffith. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Big Brothers Big Sisters Riverina has big goals for 2024, aiming to pair up 24 mentors with youth in Griffith and the surrounding area by the end of next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.