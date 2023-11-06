Big Brothers Big Sisters Riverina has big goals for 2024, aiming to pair up 24 mentors with youth in Griffith and the surrounding area by the end of next year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Mark Watt visited the Griffith branch and a few volunteers to outline their plans for the end of the year and into the future.
The '24 for 24' goal is to recruit and match 24 mentors in Griffith with young folks looking for friendship and advice.
Mr Watt said that they were mostly seeing young people between 9 to 13 years old looking for mentors, but the age of youth members can range from 7 to 17.
He added that in addition to individual recruitment, they were looking at group sessions and activities and partnering with schools for the year ahead.
The group hit a small speed-bump and lost some momentum earlier this year, but were feeling confident that they could hit their goal - with just one final step of recruiting mentors.
"We're not overwhelmed with applications, interest has dropped a bit. All we need are mentors to run it ... and once we have a few, you can start learning from each other," he said.
"But without mentors, we've got no program."
Mentoring co-ordinator Wendy Borg encouraged potential mentors to push through any fears of not being good enough, saying that overcoming humility was a key hurdle they needed to overcome.
"We don't want perfect people, we want people who can sit there and be a friend to young people ... kids don't need perfect adults, they need honest adults," she said.
"You don't have to be perfect to be a mentor. Someone who can say 'Yeah, I've been there' is incredibly valuable."
Mrs Borg and Mr Watt both said that the key thing they needed from mentors was commitment to the time period - one hour a week, for at least twelve months.
"Anything less than twelve months can be damaging," said Mr Watt.
He encouraged people to seek advice and information even if they weren't entirely sure.
"Just because you apply, doesn't mean you're committed. You can come in, come to some training and say 'I don't think this is for me.'"
More information is available at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Riverina facebook page.
