The Ferals 2023 Shanks Pony Cup originated in the fertile imagination of race director Anthony Salmon and created strategic challenges for aspiring trophy collectors.
For both the short and long courses races the runners had a choice of different tracks.
The short course runners chose one of two 4km options and the long course runners chose one of the 4km options and then one of the 3km options creating four different course options.
None of the 4km course options were exactly 4km in length.
One course was slightly longer than the other just as one course was a little harder than the other.
The same applied to the 3km course options. As per regular hill runs, points were awarded depending on where one finished.
It is the Melbourne Cup season so why have a Shanks Pony Cup without a horse and a jockey?
When runners crossed the finish line they drew a number from a container, there were two like numbers in the container, so the Ferals who pull out the same number were paired up, as a horse and jockey and the cup winners were the horse and jockey with the highest combined total of points.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the short course, Callum Vecchio was first to cross the line and gained 40 points, his sister Milla was fifth gaining 26 points, they drew the same number hence a cup winning combined total of 66 points.
The second horse and jockey team were Maggie Croce and newcomer Heath Henderson (54 points), with Isabel Andreazza and Moreno Chiappin third on 52 points.
Congratulations in the long course to horse and jockey combination of third placed Jessica Dalton gaining 30 points and Gary Andreazza despite taking a tumble mid-course finishing fifth gaining 26 points for a cup winning total of 56 points.
It was a close contest for the minor placings. Horse and Jockey combination Allan Jones performed well for second at the line, but his jockey Rodney Savage took a couple of wrong turns, and finished 12th, so the pair were left overall second by two points and spitting "if only" recriminations.
Keith Riley and Tony Rokov were solid in third with 52 points.
Simon Fattore who was first across the line was paired up with John Dodd who was otherwise preoccupied and very lowly placed, for an overall fourth with 49 points.
Two jockeys fell off along the way and were disqualified, Michael Colaciuri was completely off-course, and James Wythes accidentally found a short cut recording a time faster than Aidan Fattore, no one does that.
Friday the 10th is the joggers dinner where all the trophies will be handed out and tall stories told. Usual place and time and food and drink arrangements.
The new year of running begins the very next day the 11th with race one of the Hotfoot, which features the infamous Ha-ha Hill.
