With the 53rd MIA Championships just around the corner, new Little Athletics President Ian Strydom is looking forward to an opportunity to showcase Griffith's new stadium to those from far and wide for the event.
Competitors from across the Riverina and beyond will converge on Griffith for one of the biggest athletic events in the MIA, with Strydom predicting as many as 400 will register this year.
Athletes will compete in track, field, high jump, javelin and more.
"It'll be great to celebrate the outlet and show off the new track. Although there have been some events since it was opened, there's still so many people who haven't seen it," Mr Strydom said.
"It'll be wonderful to show off the good facilities we have and raise our profile, allowing us to have more carnivals."
Registrations are now open to take part in the championships, with winners to compete in regional and state events thereafter.
With barely a week left before entries close, he anticipates the bulk of those will start coming through now.
"There's still a few things we need to finalise so I don't mind if they are steady coming in, just as long as people don't forget the closing date is November 13," he said.
"As for volunteers and helpers, we just about have the numbers we need. We have a lot of other clubs coming to help us on the day, and I envision there will be plenty of parents also willing to lend a hand."
Strydom took over as Little Athletics president from Veronica Cudmore some months back and said he is thankful to the club and community for the support thus far.
That includes guidance from Cudmore herself who he praised as having been invaluable for running the fixture for years.
"This will be my first year running the championships. I'm learning a lot from her and am excited to be taking the helm," he said.
"She has been a terrific president and has big shoes to fill. Both her, the athletics community and beyond have been hugely supportive. We're a great team."
The MIA Championships will be held from 9.00am on November 19 at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
For more information and to register, visit the Griffith Little Athletics Facebook page.
