53rd MIA Championships to draw talent far and wide to Griffith Regional Sports Centre

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 7 2023 - 8:40am, first published November 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Little Athletics President Ian Strydom pictured on the track at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre. Picture by Allan Wilson
With the 53rd MIA Championships just around the corner, new Little Athletics President Ian Strydom is looking forward to an opportunity to showcase Griffith's new stadium to those from far and wide for the event.

