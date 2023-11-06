Coffee, anyone?
A new coffee shop is set to be launched by My Plan Connect, bringing 'Bean Connected' to Griffith after its successful run in Leeton.
My Plan Connect provides training and support for people living with a disability, allowing them to connect with the community in a welcoming and inclusive environment.
The coffee shop, located behind the service centre on Banna Avenue, is weeks away from their big launch and has big dreams of teaching valuable life skills to clients along with providing employment opportunities.
My Plan Connect's Griffith manager Kristy Montelone explained that after the Leeton "Bean Connected" had found a level success, they wanted to replicate it in Griffith.
"All the Leeton participants went on to get jobs, one is still doing a traineeship," she said.
"We want to help our participants in a relaxed environment. It's one of those universal skills. If you learn to make a good coffee, you can get a job in a cafe, a club, a pub. It borders those bar skills as well."
Money raised from the small coffee stand will go back into My Plan Connect to fund other programs and efforts.
Of course, not everyone is a winner - with Leeton losing their own Bean Connected in order for it to set up in Griffith.
"They're sad to see it go, but excited to see what we can do with it," said Ms Montelone.
She added that they were currently finalising logistics for customers, but were almost ready to open.
"Come in, grab a coffee and support our participants. We'll have milkshakes, biscuits and the money goes back into helping them build more skills. They get paid to do this, so it builds their confidence and that helps them to learn money skills as well."
