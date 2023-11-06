The event last Saturday at the Griffith Golf Club was a single stableford and also the fourth round of the handiskins.
The November monthly medal will now be played this coming Saturday, November 11 when the fifth and final round of the handiskins will also be played.
There was a field of 88 players facing the starter and scores were hot in A grade.
Daniel Dossetor taking the win on 41 points, but only on a countback over Sam Ranney on 41 points.
Matt Butcher with 38 points was the best in B grade, one ahead of Barrie Northeast 37 points on a countback over Brad Clark.
Issac Piva on 39 points won C grade, with Jack Draskovic the runner-up on 38 points.
Nearest the pins to 4th Shane Gaffey, 7th Sam Ranney, 8th Warren Bock, 11th Paul Connell, 15th Matt Rumming, 16th Brendon Zambon.
Vouchers to 36 points.
A solid field of 60 players contested Sunday's medley single stableford.
James Roche on 40 points won A grade from Steve Matheson 36 points on a countback over Sim Tuitivake.
Enso Basai with 40 points won B grade, Damon Clark on 38 points was the runner-up.
James Corner, with the day's best score of 41 points won C grade, Nic Furore on 38 points was second.
Pins won by Nic Furore, Liz Graham, Taoloa Toru.
Vouchers went to 34 points.
The McNabb Summer 5s had strong support last week, with 209 cards returned.
Winners of fuel vouchers for the week were Brett Jones 32 (division one), Peter Argus (division two), Ken Townsing (division three), Wayne Campbell (division four), Sione Teaupa (division five).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Full results for week four are now on the notice board, along with new handicaps.
An early reminder for the Riding for Disabled Charity Day on Friday, November 24.
A medley ambrose with all the usual novelty events will be part of the day.
Wednesday's event this week is a single stableford, Saturday a single stroke, Sunday a medley single stroke.
Friday will be a corporate cup golf day.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday, with 37 players.
Martin Sweeney with 39 points won A grade over John Gale on 38 points.
Tom Wright on 38 points was the best in B grade, Geoff Smith with 37 points was the runner-up on a countback over Jim Dickie.
Andrew Mott with 39 points won C grade from Len Sexton with 35 points on a countback over Don CAtanzariti, Robyn Polkinghorne and John Evans on 35 points.
Pins to B Polkinghorne, John Brennick, Gerry Cox. Vouchers to 35 points.
Results of last Wednesday's single stableford had Brad Coombs with 37 points win division one, Alf Franchi on 36 points division two, with Albert Donadel runner-up with 36 points on a countback over Cam Woodside on 36 points.
Pins to Peter Jones, Tuiru Phillip and Gary Hartnett. Vouchers to 34 points.
