The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith's weekly dose of golfing news with John Bortolazzo

By John Bortolazzo
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:53pm, first published November 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Hartnett watches his shot at the Griffith Golf Course. Picture by Liam Warren
Gary Hartnett watches his shot at the Griffith Golf Course. Picture by Liam Warren

The event last Saturday at the Griffith Golf Club was a single stableford and also the fourth round of the handiskins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.