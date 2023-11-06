Some 200 former and current employees, affiliates and community members turned out to the Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday night to help celebrate Cater and Blumer's 100th anniversary.
The focal unveiling on the night was the screening a documentary film chronicling the decades and stories behind both the iconic MIA firm and the MIA itself.
Documentary director Shari Blumer said the crowd was impressed and mesmerised with the documentary and work is still ongoing to add more material to the film.
"Editing was still being carried out just hours before it was due to be screened. Most of it was collated but there are still bits a pieces we want to add in," she said.
"Although in a sense it wasn't the final overall version, it was very well received. People really enjoyed it.
"We will be extending the film from the current 35 minute version because there are so many stories that didn't make it in and we feel it's important to have those. It was a lot of hard work to make but definitely worth it."
Following the screening, there was also plenty of reminiscing and sharing of stories between current and former staff.
"We even had a former staffer by the name of Ida Mannell travel down from the QLD coast to be with us. She worked for Cater and Blumer for many years, starting at the age of 15," she said.
Cater and Blumer director John Nikolic called the night a terrific celebration that captured the story of the firm along with the early days of Griffith and the MIA.
"It really was a one in 100 year opportunity to celebrate the staff and to thank the community for being by our side through all those decades," he said.
"The film was quite stirring, particularly to hear about the origins, pioneers, and migrants that made the area what it is today.
"Personally I found learning about the founders of the firm hugely interesting, especially the struggles they faced and overcome.
"It's important to acknowledge how that correlates with the work we do today. It was a great story of change and growth, and of how the most multi culturally diverse town outside of Western Sydney was formed."
It's understood the documentary will be uploaded to the Cater and Blumer website this week.
