Collina Oval was the greenest it's ever been on November 4, as a crowd walked laps in recognition of lung disease and cancer.
The Shine a Light walk attracted plenty of people to the oval, tasked with walking the loop to raise funds and awareness for the Lung Foundation - Australia's most prominent lung cancer support and research service.
With 39 people learning of their diagnosis every day, lung cancer is the fifth most-common cancer in Australia - but is under-resourced with just one lung cancer nurse for every 616 patients.
It was in recognition of those people that attendees walked laps around the oval together, with lanterns by their side.
Just before beginning the walk, attendees raised colour-coded paper lanterns - purple for those who have lost someone to lung disease, orange for those currently living with a diagnosis, and green for supporters.
Organiser Tania Gray said she was pleased to see the response to the charity event - which roughly matched the numbers of last year's debut walk.
"It's gone really well, it was a good turnout. To see the support has been fantastic," she said.
"Some more people would be nicer but it's good."
She added that the move to Collina Oval from City Park had worked well - providing an extra level of closeness and intimacy for the event.
She added that the closeness was especially helpful for the Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti and the ice-cream truck who had set up nearby, providing a boost for walkers.
"Everyone was spread out last year."
Ms Gray said she was especially excited to launch the Lung Hope Network towards the end of the month, and saw it as a testament to the success of last year's walk.
The Lung Hope Network will be Griffith's first-ever lung disease support group and will hold their first meeting at Cocoa and Bean on November 22.
"We'd like to continue, hope it gains momentum through the years ... Pat [Zandona] and I are both on a tablet that has kept us here through research funded by the Lung Foundation."
