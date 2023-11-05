A junior doctor with district connections has taken out the 2023 RDAA Rural Doctor in Training of the Year Award.
Dr Mandeep Kaur was presented the accolade at the Rural Medicine Australia (RMA23) conference dinner in Hobart last month,
Dr Kaur, who is of Punjabi-Sikh heritage, grew up on a farm near Hillston and went on to study Medicine in India.
Reflecting on receiving the top gong on October 20, Dr Kaur said it was an honour to be recognised.
"I'm really grateful to the RDAA for this award," Dr Kaur said.
"I love rural practise because of the breadth of clinical medicine and the difference you can make while becoming a part of the community.
"Growing up in Hillston, I've always been aware of the challenges that rural patients can face, but value the opportunity to help those who often don't have the same access to care as those in the city."
RDAA president Dr RT Lewandowski said Dr Kaur is the perfect example of someone who grew up rural who plans to practice in rural Australia in future.
"Raised on her immigrant family's vineyard nearly 700 kilometres from Sydney, Mandeep knew early on a career in medicine was for her," Dr Lewandowski said.
"After undertaking her medical studies in her family's country of origin in India, she trained as a junior doctor at Wagga Base Hospital before moving to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney in 2021 to commence basic physician training.
"Throughout her junior doctor years, Mandeep has been a tireless advocate for improving access to healthcare for rural Australians."
One of the ways she has done that is by assisting to develop a rheumatology telehealth service for the region, making it easier for patients to access additional specialist care without having to travel long distances.
"She hopes this service will ultimately be rolled out more widely across rural and remote Australia," Dr Lewandowski said.
"Additionally, she was a key contributor behind various initiatives to support the well-being of junior doctors - support that was particularly required during the peak years of the COVID pandemic when it was often difficult for junior doctors to access consistent face-to-face training. "Mandeep has also organised numerous initiatives to boost rural health research capacity, including the Murrumbidgee Regional Research Symposium that was held last year at Wagga.
"Her efforts as a junior doctor saw her named Resident of the Year at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in 2020.
"While her passion is cardiology, Mandeep is committed to a career in rural generalism, and will undoubtedly be welcomed with open arms by any rural community she calls home in the future," Dr Lewandowski said.
