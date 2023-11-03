The Area News
Ricegrowers' Association of Australia criticised senators for 'hostility' towards the industry during an inquiry

By Cai Holroyd
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Murrami ricegrower and RGA president Peter Herrmann. Picture supplied
The Ricegrowers' Association of Australia have taken aim at senators during the Senate inquiry into the proposed 'Restoring Our Rivers' bill - particularly criticising hostility towards the industry from South Australia.

