The sighs of relief and celebrations will be on from this evening for Griffith's HSC students, with the final exam wrapping up today.
Two MRHS students have weighed in on how the big tests went, what they will be doing to recharge their batteries over the break and what their pursuits will be next year.
Wade site's Patrick Payne was one of the luckier ones, having to wrapped up his exams a week ago.
"It's a great feeling to know its over. It's a weight off the mind," Patrick said.
"It wasn't as hard as I was expecting. There were some difficult parts but overall I feel fairly happy. I think my best marks will come from Business Studies.
"Looking back at the whole year, I think the hardest part about the experience were the trial exams - it's true when they say they are more difficult than the main tests."
Patrick is getting set to travel to America for a two and half week holiday with a mate to celebrate the end of the long haul.
He's hoping to gain entry to uni next year.
"I'll visit my uncle who lives in Chicago and catch a few sports matches over there - namely basketball and American football. It'll be a great way to end high school," he said.
"I want to study law and commerce next year. I love economics; it's always been something I've had my eye on and I would love to do something permanent in that field."
He has some advice for those about to commence their HSC next year.
"Try not to stress too much during the first term. After that, hook in as much as possible," he said.
"Always try to do a little each day- try not to leave anything to the last minute.
"Utilise the Griffith library as much as possible. Form a study group; it makes the work a lot easier when you can discuss it amongst your peers."
Fellow Wade site student Philippa Elwin was also lucky enough to finish early, saying she feels she will do well.
"There were a few hard questions but it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be," she said.
"In fact we got lucky; in one section some of the questions were the same as what were in the trials which made things a lot easier. In that regard, you can see where the benefit of doing the trials comes from.
"Surprisingly, music was the hardest test because we had to do a verbal analysis of songs. If that sounds difficult in an exam space, trust me, it is."
Now working as a pharmacy assistant, Philippa plans to do a gap year before studying to become a history teacher.
"Ancient history is one subject I really I want to do well in. It's been my best subject the last few years and my teacher says she hopes I get a band six which would be fantastic. Fingers crossed."
