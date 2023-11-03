First-time festival setting up in Griffith

November 11 will see a special family-friendly festival setting up in City Park, for the first time ever.
The 'Family Foodies' company was established in April this year, and are bringing their traveling festival to Griffith for an evening of carnival rides, food trucks and special markets for the whole family.
The 'Spring Festival' will be in City Park on the evening of November 11, from 4pm to 10pm. The evening will feature an open air circus, plenty of carnival games and rides as well as food trucks providing nourishment for a busy evening.
One of Australia's best, albeit one of few, 'bubble artists' will be setting up as well - with Professor Bubbles bringing his famed performances combining science with entertainment, and soap.
The 'Spring Festival' is unrelated to Griffith City Council's annual 'Spring Fest' or the associated other events, so no special orange sculptures at this one.
Leashed pets are welcome at the festival. Entry will be $2 at the gate, although food, games and rides will cost extra.
More information is available at the event's facebook page.
