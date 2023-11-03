The Area News
For the first time, startup company 'Family Foodies' is setting up a one-night festival on November 11

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 3 2023 - 3:00pm
First-time festival setting up in Griffith
November 11 will see a special family-friendly festival setting up in City Park, for the first time ever.

