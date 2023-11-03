The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Can Assist president reflects on 20 years service in special event at Griffith Regional Theatre

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Can Assist president Olga Forner (front) with cancer survivors and their carers - Karen French and Ugo Fattore, Chris Brugger, Natalie and Andrew Ryan during the event on Thursday night.
Griffith Can Assist president Olga Forner (front) with cancer survivors and their carers - Karen French and Ugo Fattore, Chris Brugger, Natalie and Andrew Ryan during the event on Thursday night.

It was an at times emotional night of thanksgiving to the community for their unwavering support for Griffith Can Assist on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.