The success keeps coming for students at Griffith East Public School, with the Todd Woodbridge Cup tennis team set to contest in Sydney after winning their recent South West Regional.
As a result, the team - comprised of four boys and four girls - now has a berth in the NSW finals at Olympic Park on November 20.
Griffith East Public sports teacher, Andrew Noad, said the competition in the regional event proved tight and close, with the youngsters having to fight hard for success.
"The result was five sets to three in both the semi final and the final. In the semi they beat St Annes in Albury and for the final they beat the Lutheran School in Wagga who were actually the winners of the state title last year," Mr Noad said.
"So Griffith is really looking for an opportunity to star in the competition this time around."
He said the cup isn't your typical version of tennis.
"The Cup is a modified event where the kids play on smaller courts with smaller racquets and low compression balls. This provides more opportunities for rally and point play," he said.
"Many of them play on the weekends in tournaments so i'm sure they will be more than ready for the challenge.
"In the lead up, coach Cheryl Rawle will have them training the house down during lunchtimes. She's been an absolute marvelous mentor for them.
"We would like to congratulate each player on their teamwork, sportsmanship, and effort during each of their matches. When the going got tough, they certainly knuckled down and fought hard for every point.
"The team has done a wonderful job of supporting each other and the results are speaking for themselves," Mr Noad said.
