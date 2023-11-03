The Area News
Griffith East Public's tennis team to contest in Todd Woodbridge Cup on November 20

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
Griffith East Public's tennis team is off to Sydney this month to compete in the state titles. Picture supplied
The success keeps coming for students at Griffith East Public School, with the Todd Woodbridge Cup tennis team set to contest in Sydney after winning their recent South West Regional.

