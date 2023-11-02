MIA's RFS to monitor 'volunteer burnout' over fire season

THE MIA Rural Fire Service Zone will not only be on hand to help during fire emergencies throughout the summer, but the service will also continue to monitor potential volunteer burnout.
The 2023-24 summer is predicted to be hot and dry, with an increase risk of fires right across the state and MIA RFS volunteers are often deployed to help in these areas, as well as closer to home.
Already there have been a number of incidents in the region, with members also called to other regions to assist.
Te RFS MIA Zone has been called on to send strike crews out twice already, with a number of assists in the works, but operational officer Shane Smith said protocols were in place to ensure volunteers didn't "burn out".
"We have a small roster of people willing to go away and put their hand up," he said. "There's a lot of self-management within that.
"We have deployed two strike team crews already this season, we're preparing to send a third strike team away on Sunday (November 5)."
He added in the area, a number of small grass fires had started from machinery - even cars pulled over in the wrong spot starting fires from the exhaust.
"People are trying to do the right thing and clean properties up but a few have left it a bit late ... what people need to be doing now is being aware of the fire danger in the area on any day," Officer Smith said.
"Be careful using machinery on farms and property, especially around long, dry grass.
"If you're driving around the countryside, be aware of where you're pulling off on the side of the road.
"We haven't had a lot of rain here lately but we've had a few warm days and a lot of wind - grass is drying quickly."
IN OTHER NEWS
Officer Smith assured residents in Griffith that sending teams away wouldn't impact capability in the area - but added that they were always keen on new volunteers and fresh blood.
"Some of our firefighters are getting on in years, we need some younger blood ... some brigades are struggling with the way things are getting on," he said.
"There's always a role for anyone in the service. We do have communication roles, you can come in and work the radio for us. Logistical things - moving vehicles, keeping things clean. There's always a job for people to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.