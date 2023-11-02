New era for Griffith's Salvos store

Griffith's Salvation Army store in Banna Avenue is getting ready to turn over a new leaf, as it transitions from a 'family store' to a 'Salvos store.'
The Salvation Army is currently transitioning many of it's 'family stores' to Salvos stores - moving them to being run by the national team rather than locally.
While the store will be closed for up to six weeks while the rebranding is underway, Major Lyn Cathcart explained that it would take pressure off the local branch and provide long-term benefits.
"What the Salvation Army is doing everywhere is moving stores to be organised nationally, not locally anymore," she explained.
"It means it's no longer a burden on me. The day-to-day run and managing won't be on the local branch. I have a wonderful manager at the store but in some towns, it can be a problem."
While the stores will be managed at a national level for consistency, money raised will still remain largely in the towns they are located in - although expensive projects may benefit from some crossover.
"Consistency is very important. The money spent in the shop still goes to the local ministry and the town but excess funds will potentially go to some larger projects," Major Cathcart said.
The biggest change for Griffith will be the removal of deliveries as their truck is relocated to Wagga. Pick-ups will still be made, but not every day and deliveries will not be offered at all.
Major Cathcart assured that most volunteers and staff would remain in their current roles, and promised that anyone whose role is affected would be looked after.
The store will be closed from November 5 onwards, with an aim of reopening in December.
