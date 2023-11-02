When will enough be enough?
That is the question I ask myself over and over again every time I hear of another woman allegedly killed at the hands of a man she knew or by a male offender not known to her. Either way, it's horrific.
When will enough be enough?
Why do so many women die a tragic death because of a male they know (or don't know)? Why does it seem nothing changes, but in fact continues to get worse?
Are we not educating our young men enough to respect all women? How do we go about creating greater awareness and proper generational change?
Why does this keep happening?
These are the questions continually running through my mind and unfortunately all ones I can't seem to find an answer for.
All I know is we all need to be doing better. All of us. No matter our gender, age, race, socio-economic status, marital status, employed or unemployed.
It is up to everyone to take a stand on violence against women. It is simply not good enough to be silent.
Will you stand against violence against women? That is a question I want all readers to ask themselves.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
