The Griffith East Public School (GEPS) boys soccer team have proven themselves a force to be reckoned, finishing third in the state for the PSSA soccer finals this week.
The squad faced some fierce competition in the knockout in Greenwood, Sydney, first playing King Park in the semi-final.
Unfortunately, Griffith were defeated by the side which went on to win the grand final, but GEPS managed to gain a three-point win against Murwillumbah East Public school with a score of 6-3 in the following match.
"It was the second year the school made the semi-finals which reflects the talent and strength our students have," soccer coach Sharon Careri said.
"They were up against eight teams, unfortunately losing the first match in the semi final but winning the second.
"I'm thrilled with their resulting placement. Their efforts really carried them through the field and they worked together extremely well as a tight-knit unit."
She believes the experience will aid them greatly as they look to other pursuits in 2024.
"Most teams will move into other gala opportunities in high school and events such as the recent knockout will be invaluable experience for that," she said.
"We're very lucky our students are all motivated and keen to follow sporting opportunities, as well as to chase them when they are presented to them.
"I'm very proud of their efforts. A huge thank you to all our wonderful families for their unwavering support of PSSA sports at Griffith East Public."
