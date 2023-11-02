The Area News
Griffith East Public Schools boys soccer squad take third in NSW at PSSA finals

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 2 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 11:01am
Griffith East Public School's boys soccer team did well this week, taking third place in the state at the PSSA soccer finals. Picture supplied

The Griffith East Public School (GEPS) boys soccer team have proven themselves a force to be reckoned, finishing third in the state for the PSSA soccer finals this week.

