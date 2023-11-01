Griffith East Public School's boys touch team returned from Sydney on cloud nine recently after taking fourth place in that state in the PSSA Touch Football Knockout.
The team took their talents down to the NSW Touch Headquarters in Sydney on October 23 and were off to a great start.
They won their first match against Timbumburi Public School by three points to a score of 5 - 2 which placed them in the state semi finals.
Unfortunately, a tough affair against Sylvania Heights Public School lead to a loss your the young outfit, but Griffith East Sports teacher Andrew Noad said it bore little heft in comparison to the shining star status they bore overall.
"I don't think the score really reflected how tough the game was. They had a hard fight on their hands and played really well through it," Mr Noad said.
"I'm very proud of their efforts. They came together to form a unit they built well together as a team - that's what its' all about.
"Many of them are involved in Griffith touch football, often travelling on weekends to play in representative teams and that was happening in the lead-up.
"Their coach Brendan Giason guided them expertly. He was a wonderful mentor and the boys really looked up to him."
Mr Noad is looking forward to seeing and hearing about their other pursuits.
"From here I think they will be looking forward to opportunities to play outside of school through the Griffith Touch Football Association," he said.
"Most of them are in year 6 this year so I'm looking forward to hearing about their achievements and how they are building in high school.
"Congratulations to all our players, coaches, staff and parents for their commitment to our students and our school in such endeavors."
