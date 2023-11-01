Griffith's vulnerable are set to benefit from changes to bulk-billing as the medicare rebate for practices increases.
Medical practices across Griffith are introducing bulk-billing for pensioners, healthcare card holders, under 16s and and senior card holders after changes to Medicare incentive payments to practices and healthcare operators.
CEO of Myprac and owner of Your Health Griffith Keith Fletcher said that it would be a big step for the most vulnerable in the community, but left a lot out.
"It's going to be a tremendous help to those most disadvantaged. It will provide a bit of relief for vulnerable patients and it will be a great help to vulnerable groups, in general practice in particular," he said.
"Unfortunately, it still only assists between 20 and 30 per cent of the population but it is a help."
The changes to bulk-billing payments triple the incentive amount offered to practices for bulk-billing vulnerable patients, as well as adding patients under 16 and Commonwealth concession card holders to the higher incentives.
The changes will not affect how much patients pay out of pocket for already bulk-billed services, but act as an encouragement to service providers to provide bulk-billing.
Mr Fletcher said that it was still unsustainable for practices to offer bulk-billing across the board, but hoped to see it change at some point.
"It's just not feasible to run a general practice anymore with bulk billing, so it's just this group at this stage."
Mr Fletcher added that there were still a few 'gremlins' in the system, to be expected as the update rolls out.
"There's many national changes. There's a lot of different software that general practices use ... From what we've heard this morning, there are still gremlins in the system," he explained
"It's more about how the funding process works. It still hasn't been sorted."
