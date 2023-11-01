It's been described as a dream come true for Griffith East Public School student Daniel Taylor after he finished fifth in the state in the PSSA high jump state finals recently.
The 12-year-old secured a personal best of 1.55 metres in the 12/13 year boys high jump final in the state carnival at Sydney's Olympic Park on October 26.
Daniel said it was an unexpected and extremely pleasing result.
"It was a very happy surprise - I didn't see it coming," Daniel said.
"I thought I might reach the top ten but to get inside the top six was unbelievable.
"I remember telling my friends at the finals after I secured the feat that the first thing I will do is thank everyone for their support back home - and I really can't thank them enough.
"It makes me very excited to continue training and seeing what else I can do with my skills," Daniel said.
READ MORE
Daniel's sports teacher, Andrew Noad, said the youngster has demonstrated himself as one to watch in a number of sports, including Aussie Rules.
"He's certainly someone who has put a lot of work into getting to where he ended up. He built himself up well, to the point where he became consistent and excelled from there," Mr Noad said.
"There was a lot of competition; he was up against some of the best athletes in his age group from across the state.
"I know former Griffith East student Christian Callcut, who took a number of high jump accolades, was a big inspiration. Daniel really looked up to him.
"We're all very proud of Daniel, not just because of his athletic ability but his perseverance," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.