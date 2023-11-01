Five tips from police as robberies hit North Griffith

Police are urging residents in North Griffith to keep their homes and valuables locked up tight after a number of thefts in the area.
Police reported an increased number of property thefts and thefts from vehicles around North Griffith lately, and confirmed that they are investigating the reports and descriptions provided by unfortunate people who have been hit.
Security footage from homeowners around North Griffith shows a number of attempted robberies and people 'scoping out' potential targets, amid the successful attempts over the last several weeks.
A spokesperson said that many of the thefts had come from unlocked properties and vehicles, and encouraged people to follow the '9pm routine' to keep themselves and their property safe - with five tips.
The five tips revolve around minimising risk by making access difficult, preventing opportunistic thievery and removing any temptation by removing valuables from vehicles.
Police added that the most common times for break-ins was between midnight and 3am, prompting the call to lock up tight and remove any valuables from vehicles at 9pm before going to bed.
They added that they would continue conducting patrols to deter and detect crime, but strongly urged people to stick to the five rules.
"Our police are always conducting patrols in an effort to detect crime. I personally urge any member of the public with any information that may assist police to report either via their local police station or via Crime Stoppers which can be reported anonymously," the spokesperson said.
Information on the robberies can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.