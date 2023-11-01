The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police are urging residents in North Griffith to lock up tight after a string of break-ins in the area

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five tips from police as robberies hit North Griffith
Five tips from police as robberies hit North Griffith

Police are urging residents in North Griffith to keep their homes and valuables locked up tight after a number of thefts in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.