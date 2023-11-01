After blowing away not only their expectations but also the competition, Bethany Carver and Katie Alpen will compete on the international stage in 2024.
The pair competed in the HYROX endurance event in Melbourne and went in with a joking expectation of finishing in under two hours.
"Our expectation was to finish, and we were kind of joking about the two hours," Alpen said.
"We didn't do one training session with the runs properly, and we just wanted to finish under 2 hours, and we managed to do it in 1.04:02, which we were pretty shocked by."
The time saw the duo walk away as Australia's top qualifiers, competing against other female teams not only in Melbourne but also in Sydney.
Their time saw them finish two and a half minutes clear of second place in the under-29s division and 30 seconds ahead in the overall women's rankings.
The result means the ladies will now head to France in June of next year, and the training has started now to be in the best possible condition for the world stage.
"We are training now, we aren't going to France to come last," Carver joked.
Andy Gamble, who is coaching the girls, said that it was a credit to their hard work that got them into this position, and if they can match that at the World Championship, they will be well positioned.
"Now that they have seen what they can do, they know there is a chance to do really well," he said.
"Some of the times that they got, you can see the worldwide leaderboard, and they are probably sitting in the top ten. A good time is around an hour."
Gamble said that it was important to continue their training because the World Championship will add another layer to the challenge.
"The next stage will be a lot more competitive with a bit of extra weights added in," he said.
"That is why the training will be so important because there is a lot more at stake with the effort that they have to put in.
"Their natural fitness level got them to where they had to be, but now they have to up it because they are going to be up against the best in the world."
