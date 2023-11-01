The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The coveted Melbourne Cup is a week away, here's what's happening to celebrate the momentous race

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 1 2023 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith definitely loves it's local horse racing scene, but the Melbourne Cup is something special. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith definitely loves it's local horse racing scene, but the Melbourne Cup is something special. Picture by Cai Holroyd

It's the race that stops a nation, and the opening line that stops readers in their tracks - but the Melbourne Cup is back next week

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.