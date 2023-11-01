It's the race that stops a nation, and the opening line that stops readers in their tracks - but the Melbourne Cup is back next week
November 7 is the day and while NSW won't be celebrating with a public holiday like Victoria, there's plenty going on for punters in Griffith and the surrounding regions to commemorate the day.
The Griffith Leagues Club is hosting their annual Melbourne Cup champagne lunch, with a buffet lunch available.
The entertainment and music comes from local celebrity Glenn Starr, and prizes will be up for grabs for best hat and best dressed.
Tickets are available for $55 from the Griffith Leagues Club.
Meanwhile, the Griffith Exies Club are hosting a similar luncheon for $50 a ticket, although champagne will be replaced with prosecco.
Music will be provided by Cheryl Tucker, while prizes will be available for best race day attire. Tickets are available at the Griffith Exies Club.
For those less interested in ticketed events, the Brolga Hotel in Coleambally will not be requiring tickets for their special race day events. Calcutta tickets will be available at the hotel before the draw at 1.45pm along with sweeps running all day.
Whitton Malt House will also be hosting a special luncheon full of fashion, although tickets have already sold out to the popular event.
