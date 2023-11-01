The Exies Eagles will return from the week off and look to continue their two-game unbeaten run when they take on Leagues on Exies No. 2 on Saturday.
The Eagles are building as a bit of the surprise package of the season, with the relatively young side showing that they will not be overawed by the teams that they are facing.
Arjun Kamboj has found his rhyme early in the season with five wickets across his first three games, while Mason Ashcroft has taken his role with the new ball in his stride well, picking up three wickets to start the season.
The growing talent of Zac Dart with the bat has been on show as he is the leading run-scorer for the Eagles and will be coming into the game after scoring 46 last time out when the Exies side picked up a win over Diggers.
This weekend, they will take on a Leagues Panthers side who are looking to pick up their second win of the season after two difficult weekends.
The Panthers were on top early but weren't able to keep their foot on the Diggers' throat as they went on to fall to a 32-run defeat.
In the 50-over game at Exies No. 1, Coro Cougars will look to rebound from another close defeat when they take on Exies Diggers.
Diggers main threat appears to be Kyle Pete's power at the top of the order, so an early wicket will do wonders for the Cougars.
Both games will get underway at 1pm on Saturday.
