Griffith will have Greg Dreyer at the helm at the Swans for a fourth season in 2024.
After finishing seventh in 2022, Dreyer oversaw a massive season of growth at Griffith as the Swans stormed their way into the Riverina League grand final.
Despite eventually falling short in the decider to Turvey Park, it was still a massively successful season for Griffith and president Paul Rogerson was excited to have Dreyer back on board for another year at the helm.
"Yeah it's fantastic to have some real stability in the club," Rogerson said.
"Greg's been around the place forever so to have him come back and coach again we couldn't be any more thrilled.
"He's just been a rock for our club and our first grade side and it was great to see him coach a really strong challenger last year.
"I'm sure he really enjoyed it and I'm sure he's really thirsty to get the ultimate prize."
While locking down their senior coach for next season, Rogerson said the club was still finalising their plans in regards to senior assistant coaching positions.
"We are still working through our assistant coach appointments for next season," he said.
"But we are hoping that Sam Daniel and some other coaches from the area will step up and help Greg as well."
The Swans will be without Queanbeyan quartet Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson for next season after they decided to return to the Tigers for their centenary celebrations in 2024.
Local juniors Michael Cudmore and Sam Irvin have also signed with the Tigers for next season.
Despite losing a couple of players early in the off-season, Rogerson believed the club's preparations ahead of 2024 were going well.
"We are obviously looking to replace our Canberra recruits with discussions still ongoing," he said.
"We are also trying to keep the local players satisfied and happy as well.
"Retention and recruiting is well underway for next season."
