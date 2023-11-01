Extended: rounds added to Southern NSW Women's fixture for 2024

AFL Riverina has extended the Southern NSW Women's League competition for the 2024 season.
The competition will begin on February 2 with the finals series to run following an eight round home and away season.
AFL Riverina's competition coordinator Dionne Anderson said the extension is a direct result of club feedback collected following the 2023 season.
As the competition continues to grow, with just five AFL Riverina clubs not fielding a side last season, Anderson said the additional rounds are an exciting reflection of the growth of women's football in the region.
"It's really exciting, [the competition is] only getting bigger and better each year," Anderson said.
"We're hoping to have two more clubs join so it can only get better, the more we can do for women's football the better."
Anderson said club feedback on the 2023 season indicated six games weren't enough.
The format of the finals series will be determined once the fixture is finalised, but will run in addition to the confirmed eight weeks.
Anderson said games will again be played on Friday nights, with the season again running with two pools, with crossovers occurring during finals.
Team nominations for the women's competition have now opened with nominations set to close in December.
Additionally, Anderson confirmed AFL Riverina is hoping to restart the southwest junior girls competition.
With eight under 13s and four under 16s teams competing in a southwest junior girls gala day on Sunday, Anderson is confident the competition will be supported.
"It just says that there's an opportunity for all clubs to have a women's team because the junior girls are so invested," Anderson said.
"We had eight under 13 teams and four under 16 teams and by all reports the skill level was exceptional."
Further information on the junior competition will be available via AFL Riverina in the coming months.
