The Griffith Demons will head to the Leeton Indoor Stadium on Saturday for the start of the second half of the MIA League season against the Eagles.
The Demons men's side will look to put last week behind them after the unfortunate injury that resulted in them forfeiting the clash with West Wyalong.
The Griffith side still sits at the top of the table, but know the chasing pack isn't too far behind with their opponents for this weekend Leeton, sitting on two wins as well, so the winner this weekend will take the top spot in the men's competition.
The meeting between the two sides earlier in the year resulted in a 98-61 win for the Demons, a result that they will want to repeat.
Meanwhile, in the ladies, the Griffith side faces an uphill battle to do something no other side has managed: defeat the reigning premiers.
The Eagles have dominated the opening rounds of the season, and Griffith's success will depend on their ability to close down the dangerous Tameika Rourke.
