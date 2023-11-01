The hopes of reigniting a youth girls competition in the area have been boosted after strong numbers headed to Narrandera for the South West Youth Girls Gala Day.
The competition attracted sides from across the MIA and Northern Riverina with the goal of creating interest and building momentum ahead of a return of the youth girls competition in 2024.
There were 12 teams attracted from Hay to Temora, with 160 girls participating across the under 16s and under 13s age groups, with the Griffith Swans entering two teams in the under 13s.
Development Coordinator for the MIA/Northern Riverina and Broken Hill, Sam Daniel, was impressed with the skills on display and the excitement around the day.
RELATED
"Excellent talent displayed even with a lack of female football competitions in the last few years since COVID," he said.
"The success of the day really shows what an appetite there is for female football and not just the players.
"The ground was filled with coaches, water runners, umpires and more who were all volunteers from the respective clubs."
Daniel said that AFL Southern NSW will be working closely with the clubs from around the area to help create a competition that will suit everyone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.