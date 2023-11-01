The 2023/24 Junior Cricket Season got away to a bright start in perfect cricket conditions last Saturday morning.
The first round of games saw the Thunder score a solid win over the Heat. The Thunder made 5/72, which was enough to eclipse the Heat's 10/71. Hugo Bunn top scored for the Thunder with 19 runs. Jack McClure made a useful 12 and Jayden Prudham 10. Nichkhun Clark and Sahibdeep Jawanda picked up two wickets for the Heat. The Heat's batsmen were led by Bryton Hopkins who made 14. Nichkhun Clark added 12 and Jaikirat Sandhu 11. Hugo Bunn was the Thunder's most successful bowler, taking two wickets.
The Sixers hit up a good score of 2/76 to overcome the Strikers who made 11/67. Jobe Catanzariti top scored for the Sixers with 12 runs and was aided by Simon Ramsey, Braxton Catanzariti and Archie Nancarrow who all made 10. Toby Lasscock did well with the ball finishing with two wickets for the Strikers. Lucas Lugton was the Sixers top run scorers, hitting up 24 runs. Illya Lewis made a handy 13 and Flynn Crawford-Ross 10. Braxton Catanzariti and Eamon Whelan were the Sixers top bowlers, snapping up two wickets each.
The Scorchers were in good form for the start of the season. Their score of 6/103, gave them a comfortable win over the Stars who made 14/76. George Conlan topped the run scoring with 21 runs and was well supported by Hugh Kite who made 19, Joe Irons 16, Ben Spry 16 and Cooper Hunt 14. Zavier Keenan was the pick of the Stars bowlers with two wickets. The Stars main run scorers were Archie Dunbar with 13 runs, Riley Keenan, 12, Dom Bailey 10 and Zavier Keenan 10. Cooper Hunt grabbed a bag of three wickets for the Scorchers and Ben Spry snared two wickets for the Scorchers.
There were a lot of handy allround performers that were close to winning the cricketer of the week award .Nichkhun Clark's 12 runs and two wickets just finished up in front this week.
Hanwood started this season successfully with a good win over Coro. Hanwood hit up a score of 5/79 (ave 15.8) helped along by valuable contributions from Ollie Nancarrow who made 20 and Rory Lasscock 17. Myles Aitken and Jonas Catanzariti both made useful 11 run contributions. Josh Taprell was the standout bowler for Coro, capturing 3/7. Josh Also played a big part in Coro's score of 7/80 (ave 11.4). He made 30 runs and received some help from Heath Riley who added 12 runs. Hanwood's most successful bowlers were Jonas Catanzariti who took 2/18, Myles Aitken 2/4 and Xavier Hoffman 2/5.
Leagues Club look like being the team to beat this season. They made 5/144 in their win over Diggers who battled to make 11/64. Archie Leach and Harrison Palmer both had a big day with the bat, scoring 42 apiece. Charlie Bunn, 30 and Harry Atkins, 20 both joined the run scoring feast. Hudson Crack, Andrew Maher, Owen Condon and Logan Cowie all took a wicket. Hudson Crack did his best to boost the Diggers score, hitting up 30 runs. Wilson Malone helped the score along with his 13 and Logan Cowie added 11. Winston Nolan did a great job with a ball, taking 3/7. Harrison Palmer picked up 2/13, and Archie Leach 2/22.
The first cricketer of the week award goes to Archie Leach for his big all round game for Leagues Club.
Griffith Milliken Shield team was able to gain a victory in the first round of games at Hillston on Sunday Griffith's batsmen struggled against the Hillston attack which was backed up by some good catching. Griffith reached 4/50 at the middle of their innings with only Kobe Nancarrow's 17 runs moving the score along. Nate Haylar got the score board ticking over after drinks with a hard hitting 26 . Solid support came from Rory Lasscock (19) and Luke Ramsay (13), before the innings ended on 116.
Hillston's batting was put under immediate pressure from Josh Taprell who bowled their two top batsmen in his opening spell. Hillston did threaten to take the game away from Griffith when they took the score along from 2/14 to 2/34 but an accurate spell from Hudson Crack (2/5) and an impressive first game effort from Olie Nancarrow ( 3/7) helped to finish off the Hillston innings with their score on 59.
