The Scorchers were in good form for the start of the season. Their score of 6/103, gave them a comfortable win over the Stars who made 14/76. George Conlan topped the run scoring with 21 runs and was well supported by Hugh Kite who made 19, Joe Irons 16, Ben Spry 16 and Cooper Hunt 14. Zavier Keenan was the pick of the Stars bowlers with two wickets. The Stars main run scorers were Archie Dunbar with 13 runs, Riley Keenan, 12, Dom Bailey 10 and Zavier Keenan 10. Cooper Hunt grabbed a bag of three wickets for the Scorchers and Ben Spry snared two wickets for the Scorchers.