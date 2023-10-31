The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova competition race nine

By Neil Palframan
November 1 2023 - 10:51am
The only honours left on the day were line honours as Mark Andreazza and Edward Palmer had a choke hold on the competition trophies. They knew it and cruised around in style.

