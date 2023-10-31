The only honours left on the day were line honours as Mark Andreazza and Edward Palmer had a choke hold on the competition trophies. They knew it and cruised around in style.
In the short course Edward Palmer despite running 40 seconds off his competition best, (it should be mentioned that the temperature on the Hill was too high for setting any records) nevertheless was able to take line honours. Chloe Morshead was 2nd and brother Harrison Palmer was 3rd.
Edward missed only one run though the competition. He scored four firsts, a hat trick plus the final run, for an average place of 3rd and a point score of 269.
Next in the competition were Tammy Mingay (196) and Nate Mingay (195). Nate's PB in race 7 was a full minute faster than his best of last year.
In the long course Mark Andreazza cruised in 22nd place, not his slowest run but a full minute off his fastest. His key to success was turning up for every run, scoring valuable points every week.
Only three others toed the line every week of the 9-week competition, Rodney Savage, John Dodd and John Johns.
Putting in a huge effort this week Aidan Fattore was just 1 second off his best, to gain points on Mark and jump to 2nd in the competition point score, but it was never going to be enough to topple the champ but enough to relegate Rodney Savage to 3rd place on the point score.
After Mark Andreazza on 203 points, it was a close competition, Aidan Fattore 175 points and Rodney Savage 174, then a cluster of Tom Mackerras, Gary Andreazza and Patrick Taylor on 154 points for 5th place.
Patrick started regular running on the Hill only in August and after some early wobbles, he has settled in well and will cause trouble in the future for sure.
Long course line honours this week went to Stewart Wood his competition record being three 1st, a 22nd and a 37th ... explain that. The fastest male and female times were Sharon Careri in 8thn place (26minutes 51seconds) and Aidan Fattore in 10th place (19m 46s)
There is only one run left in the Joggers calendar ... the annual Shanks Pony Cup next Saturday ... and the conduct and result could be just as controversial as the lesser-known Melbourne Cup the Tuesday after. This correspondent does not yet know the format, it is highly top secret to the course designer Anthony Salmon.
Be there before 5:20pm to get the race briefing ... it will NOT be repeated for latecomers. Expect ANYTHING. Expect to be DISQUALIFIED, then maybe, just maybe you will have success ... someone must win, unless the entire field is disqualified.
Next Friday is the Joggers Dinner where all the trophies will be handed out and tall stories told ... usual place and time and food and drink arrangements.
The new year of running begins the very next day with Race 1 of the Hotfoot which features the infamous Ha-ha Hill ... we all say we hate it, but we really love it! Consider the view!
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
