Real estate agent Nathan Thomas has warned that homeowners, investors and tenants will all have to gear up for the upcoming rate rise if IPART approves it.
The suggested special rate variation of 35 per cent over three years will go to IPART soon, but if approved by the regulatory body, will go into effect for the 2024/25 financial year - adding pressures to everyone.
Mr Thomas from Soul Property Agents, didn't mince words when discussing the impacts the rate rise would have - but added that the possible impacts were still unknown.
"We definitely believe it will add to the burden, it may well be that for both landlords and owner-occupiers, it becomes a real pressure point that they start to reassess home ownership," he said.
"We're fielding a lot of calls from people who may have purchased in the last two or three years - their situation has changed dramatically ... how that impacts prices is a bit unknown at this early stage. We could very likely see an increase of stock in the market."
Forgotten about in a lot of the discussion has been renters, who are likely to cop increases to rent as landlords and property managers seek to recoup increased costs.
"What we're definitely seeing already is investors reaching out and making sure that - unfortunately for tenants - that their rent is in line with the market and that if there is a possibility to increase rent, that that happens," said Mr Thomas.
He added that as costs increased, businesses selling non-necessities would struggle as well.
"Unfortunately, some of that disposable income is having to be directed back to housing. It's unfortunate because that disposable income is what we all enjoy. The immediate impact is likely to be on those lifestyle choices."
For those already looking down the barrel and making difficult choices, Mr Thomas urged them to get in early and make use of help available.
"Be absolutely honest with yourself, as hard as that may be, and then immediately reach out to those people who can help you directly," he said.
"If you do that early, you'll find people will be more available to assist. It's much easier for us if we're working with a tenant who flags that they've got some challenges than one who is already well-behind on their rent."
