The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Murrumbidgee Council welcomes new manager Di Kelly-Chirgwin to Coleambally pool

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:57am, first published November 1 2023 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Di Kelly-Chirgwin will serve as the new manager of the Coleambally Pool this swim season. Picture supplied
Di Kelly-Chirgwin will serve as the new manager of the Coleambally Pool this swim season. Picture supplied

For the fourth year in a row, swimmers will enjoy free entry to public swimming pools in Darlington Point, Coleambally and Jerilderie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.