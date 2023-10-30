Griffith resident Laurelle Meline-Humphries has reflected on nine decades of lessons learned, life lived and why it's important to contribute to community.
Ms Meline was born on October 22, 1933 as Laurelle Lamont as the youngest of 10 children in her family - a busy pack to keep up with. While her childhood was relatively uneventful, she reflected fondly on attending concerts raising funds for the war effort during WWII.
At the age of 15, she took up her first job at the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission, where she met her first husband - Laurence Meline. When she was 19, they married before she left the WCIC two years later.
The pair had two children, and were married for 36 years before Mr Meline passed away from leukaemia in 1989.
In between, she took up a job at Leeton Shire Council before finding her calling at Wade High School as an ancillary assistant in 1972 - a job she held until 1998 and treasures to this day.
"I loved it. I love young people," she said.
"I had a great time with the kids ... kids are very observant. They just see and notice all sorts of things."
She especially loved the rapport she developed with students, but joked that she had to call an end to the job after seeing through two generations of the same family.
"I saw one girl come through to year 12, then her daughter came through to year 12 and I said 'I'm not gonna be here to see your daughter,'" she said.
"I see grey-haired men in the street now that went to Wade High when I was there."
In 1995, six years after Mr Meline's death, Ms Meline married Keith Humphries - remaining by his side for 20 years until he passed away in 2015.
Now in her 25th year of retirement, Ms Meline keeps herself busy with volunteer work at the Anglican church, in between plenty of knitting and gardening. She is a former soroptimist and current Inner Wheel member as well.
She said over the years, the number one thing she noticed had been a change in children's attitudes, attributing it to a lack of discipline in schools.
"Kids went from being very respectful to being very independent," Ms Meline said.
"It's very difficult to get respect from them because there's nothing you can do to discipline them.
"I think we need more discipline in schools."
Asked for advice on how to live a long and healthy life, Ms Meline said to keep things simple.
"Eat well. It's not that hard to eat well. Keep a lettuce and tomato in the fridge, a steak and that's a good dinner," she said.
She said the "thirds rule" was to stay on top of money.
"One third for bills, one third for the bank and one third to waste."
Ms Meline now has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who she sees a few times a year.
Ms Meline celebrated her 90th birthday with a celebration at the Northside Leagues Club recently, with around 100 friends and family members. She was especially thrilled to spend it with her nieces and nephews, and extended her thanks to attendees.
"I had a lovely time," Ms Meline said.
