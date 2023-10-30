The Area News
Laurelle Meline is reflecting on what it means to be a part of a community such as Griffith

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 31 2023 - 1:31pm, first published October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Laurelle Meline-Humphries has been an integral part of the Griffith and wider community for many years. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith resident Laurelle Meline-Humphries has reflected on nine decades of lessons learned, life lived and why it's important to contribute to community.

