The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Rhys Pollock capped off a strong year at Griffith winning the Swans' best and fairest in a close count

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 30 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rhys Pollock capped off a strong year at Griffith winning the Swans' best and fairest in a close count.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.