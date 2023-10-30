Rhys Pollock capped off a strong year at Griffith winning the Swans' best and fairest in a close count.
Pollock polled 42 votes to beat home Nathan Richards (37) and Jack Rowston (34) while Alex Page was named best in finals.
The midfielder was honoured to win the top award however noted that he'd rather have team success than an individual accolade.
"Yeah I suppose it's nice to get a bit of recognition for this season," Pollock said.
"But from a team perspective we are obviously a bit disappointed in the grand final as team success comes first.
"The individual accolade is a bonus but it's the team stuff that we are after."
The Swans stormed through to the Riverina League grand final after notching up victories against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park before then falling to the Bulldogs in the decider by 31 points.
Roughly six weeks have passed since that grand final defeat and Pollock said the group have now processed what occurred at Narrandera Sportsground.
"I think straight after it was just disappointment and almost frustration because I think we are a better side than what we displayed on grand final day," he said.
"The weeks afterwards then gave us time to process it and try and move on, but with presso being a bit down the track it's sort of brought it back up again.
"We've accepted it and we've got to move on in a sense, but there is some disappointment there and we feel that we probably should've served up a better performance than what we did."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It was a stellar first season for Pollock in the Riverina League and he was rewarded for his efforts with a spot in the Team of the Year.
Pollock said that he thoroughly enjoyed playing in the competition this past season and that he was glad he could string together some consistent footy.
"I loved playing out there," he said.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect I suppose in terms of my own performance or anything like that.
"I just wanted to play some consistent footy and help provide a bit of leadership and sort of help some of the younger midfielders."
Pollock will return to Queanbeyan next season alongside Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson for the Tigers centenary celebrations in 2024.
Being a Tigers junior, Pollock said that he was looking forward to getting back to his home club for what should be a massive year of celebrations.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"But it was still quite a tough decision to choose whether we wanted to come back to Queanbeyan.
"Being the home club and having the centenary is something to look forward to, there's been a fair bit of time and effort with plans for next year.
"So it is definitely something exciting and we are looking forward to it."
While the quartet eventually made the decision to depart the Swans after just the one season, Pollock revealed that it was far from easy to depart Griffith.
"It is quite a special club," he said.
"Not only the playing group but also Rogo (Paul Rogerson), Fifty (Greg Dreyer), Sammy D (Daniel) and even just the families, the community and the volunteers.
"They made us feel like we had played out there our whole lives and they made it very easy to fit in there.
"We felt very comfortable there and we really enjoyed our footy there, it certainly wasn't an easy decision to come back to Queanbeyan that's for sure."
Award Winners
Football
Seniors
B & F: Rhys Pollock
Runner Up: Nathan Richards
Most consistent: Jack Rowston
Most improved: Nicholas Conlan
Most goals: Alex Page (29)
Coached award: Sam Foley
Best in Finals: Alex Page
Seconds:
B & F: Reece Matheson
Runners Up: Michael Cudmore
Most Improved: Luke DeMamiel
Coaches Award: Archie Ray
Most goals: Connor Bock (46)
Best in Finals: Willem Vaessen
Under 17.5's:
B & F: Willem Vaessen
Runners Up: Bailey Morrissey
Most Improved: Beau Cooper
Coaches Award (Fred Owen Memorial Shield): Sean Culgan
Most goals Kicked (Brian Files Memorial): Billy Evans (29)
Most Promising Player (Ronnie Williams Memorial): Blake Aloisi
Netball
A Grade
B&F: Joh Munro
Most Determined: Georgia Fuller
Coaches Award: Jasmin Gilmour
Best in Finals: Jenna Richards
A Reserve
B&F: Sarah McCluskey
Players Player: Milla Parr
Coaches Award: Maddie Testoni
Best in Finals: Abbey Fedrigo
B Grade
B&F: Lauren Ippoliti
Most Determined: Lyndzi Cornale
Player's Player: Myah Sergi & Lauren Ippoliti
Best in Finals: Ruby Henley
C Grade
B&F: Sara Negus
Most Determined: Michelle Sarkis
Coaches Award: Bree Hooker
Best in Finals: Molly Jackson
U17's
B&F: Isabella Cavallaro
Most Determined: Laine Hayllar
Coaches Award: Maddison Armanini
Best in Finals: Alyssa McCann
Perpetual Awards
Most Conscientious Player/Club Person - Football (Joan Hicks Memorial) - Matt Signor.
Most Courageous Player / Person (Phil Rowston Award) - Jack Rowston.
Player Milestones 100 Club games - Sam Daniel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.