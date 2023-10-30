Griffith wineries have echoed the sentiments of the Riverina Winegrape Growers, haling recent news that China will review the wine tariff's on Australian producers as a hopeful step forward.
Last week the Riverina Winegrape Growers said while it wouldn't be a miracle cure or silver bullet, it was indeed 'very promising news.'
Yarran Wines director, Sam Brewer, said while it's hard to predict what will happen in the weeks and months ahead, indications on the ground appear to also be positive.
"Our Chinese contacts appear confident that this will mark the start of tariffs being lifted, possibly even in five to six months time," he said. "But that is only the murmurings of what we have heard; nothing is set in stone."
Although the winery crushes significantly less than other major players in the MIA, he said it would be great to be back to exporting to China which has become one of the prime markets for wine.
"We did have a branded bottled product that was going over to China at a premium pricing," he said.
"I think everyone is looking at the announcement with a sense of optimism in the industry because we don't really have any other markets that are at the same pace as the Chinese or who are willing to pay a premium. That's unusual in the wine market which is quite competitive."
Calabria Family Wines sales and marketing director, Andrew Calabria, said it brings 'a renewed sense of hope for Australian winemakers and grape growers.'
"As a fellow Australian wine producer, we understand the immense challenges faced by the industry due to the imposed tariffs," Mr Calabria said.
"We commend all wine industry organisations involved for their efforts in reaching this positive development. We are grateful for the chance to have our wines potentially regain access to this important market."
According to Mr Calabria, Australian exports into the Chinese market were valued at over $1 billion before the tariffs were implemented.
Since then, the tariffs have caused a drastic decline in exports, with the value plummeting from $1.2 billion to $12 million.
"We recognise the significance of the Chinese market and the impact it has on our industry. The imposed tariffs not only affected our company but also led to the loss of valuable relationships with our Chinese buyers. We are eager to rebuild those connections and regain the trust and support of our customers."
He said Calabria Family Wine Group looks forward to the outcome and remains optimistic about the future of Australian wine in China.
"Together, as an industry, we will continue to stand strong, adapt, and seize every opportunity that comes our way," he said.
