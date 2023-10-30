The Area News
Police discovered a hydroponic marijuana set-up while searching a property in Lake Wyangan

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 30 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 2:30pm
Hydroponic set-up discovered in Lake Wyangan
Hydroponic set-up discovered in Lake Wyangan

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with growing drugs after a raid found a hydroponic cannabis set-up at his property in Lake Wyangan.

