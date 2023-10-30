Hydroponic set-up discovered in Lake Wyangan

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with growing drugs after a raid found a hydroponic cannabis set-up at his property in Lake Wyangan.
Police conducted a search of a property on Boorga Road on October 25, finding the set-up, although the man was not arrested at the time. Later on, the man was charged with growing and selling drugs as well as possession of weapons.
He was initially refused bail, but granted conditional bail when he appeared at Griffith Local Court on October 26.
The 36-year-old man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at the BP Service Station has been refused bail after appearing again in Griffith Local Court on October 25. The man was arrested on October 24 and charged with armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.
A number of stolen items were recovered from where the man was arrested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In traffic news, a 41-year-old man has been fined after colliding with a power pole on Yambil Street on October 28. Emergency services attended and nobody was injured.
Police are still searching for 17-year-old Janet Mu Misa, urging Griffith residents and the wider MIA to keep an eye out for the young girl.
Janet is described as Islander appearance, 165cm tall, medium build, olive skin and black long hair.
She was last seen in Griffith on October 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.