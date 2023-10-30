Griffith's businesses are preparing for an increase to property rates next year, after Griffith City Council made the decision to apply to IPART for a Special Rate Variation - hiking rates 35 per cent over three years.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic said that they were disappointed that their pitch wasn't adopted, but had mostly been pleased with how the consultation and process had played out.
The chamber had pushed for a single, larger increase to minimise ongoing damage to business confidence, and while that didn't go ahead, their other submissions and suggestions were taken on board and accepted.
"We do have concerns that the three-year prolonged increased to rates may have an impact on business confidence in the short-to-medium term," Mr Nikolic said.
"What we're really pleased about is that council has adopted all but one of our proposals in order to find ways to cut costs and raise revenue ... Those measures are all being looked at now by council."
READ MORE
Measures suggested by the business chamber include installing renewable energy infrastructure, the introduction of paid long-stay parking at the airport and selling sections of council land.
Mr Nikolic also praised councillors for their work in consulting with the community, but said the process had been 'too rigid' and locked them out of new suggestions.
"We were really impressed and pleased with the vigour and hard work of councillors in consulting with the community," he said.
"If they wanted to change the proposal, they could have done that but it would have meant they would have had to go out for another round of consultation - that's where I think the process adopted by Council was a bit rigid and locked them into it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.