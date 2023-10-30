With electric and hybrid cars on the rise and the future of mobility ever changing, Owen Toyota's Mark Owen has delivered his verdict on some common myths and misconceptions around the vehicles.
Last month he presented his views on hybrid, hydrogen and electric vehicle technology to the Griffith University of the 3rd Age Group.
One of the group's founders, Anne Gribble, invited Mr Owen to speak after becoming a brand advocate following the purchase of her Hybrid Yaris Cross some three years back.
He sat down The Area News to detail and debunk some of the myths, including what he calls a common misconception Toyota hybrids need to be plugged in to charge.
"A major concern for drivers when it comes to EVs is range anxiety - the worry you'll run out of charge and be left with nowhere to plug it in," he said.
"But this isn't the case with a Hybrid Electric Vehicle. A Hybrid does not need to be plugged in - ever.
"A hybrid seamlessly combines the power of the petrol engine with the efficiency of its electric motor. The battery pack self-charges through regenerative braking (recapturing much of the car's kinetic energy and converting it into electricity that can be used to recharge the car's batteries). It's also done through the internal engine when driving.
"Typically, the petrol engine and electric motor will work together to produce the best performance and fuel economy, whilst reducing CO2 emissions," he said.
Mr Owen also debunked the idea hybrid batteries don't last and are expensive to replace.
"The battery pack is engineered to last the lifetime of the car. For instance, Toyota has been developing Hybrid technology since 1997, when the Prius was introduced, so many years of work and development have gone into ensuring the battery of the Hybrid is just as reliable as the cars itself," Mr Owen said.
"Replacing your Hybrids battery pack can typically increase the resale value of your Hybrid vehicle too."
He pointed to another myth that hybrids are too expensive to purchase, maintain and repair.
"Admittedly, you used to pay quite a premium to purchase a Hybrid vehicle over the equivalent 'petrol' model, but not anymore. As Hybrid vehicle production has soared, prices have become substantially more reasonable," he said.
"A hybrid may seem complicated, therefore more expensive to maintain and repair, but that's not necessarily the case. Typically, your engine is used less in a hybrid car to that of running the same distance in a non-hybrid, which means less wear and tear on the engine and all of its parts.
"Combine this with a Hybrid's added fuel savings and strong resale value, a Hybrid electric vehicle starts to make a lot of sense."
Mr Owen touched on several other myths, such as that the engines of hybrids are 'slow and sluggish' and assertions they are 'not great for the environment.'
"Where a petrol or diesel engine needs to make revs in order to create power, this is immediately available in a hybrid vehicle because of the electric engine," Mr Owen said.
"Off the line, this means you get instant throttle response, resulting in quick acceleration. When the petrol engine kicks in, the power just keeps going, so you'll get the best of both worlds.
"The technology offers the driving and acceleration performance of some vehicles with much larger engine displacements. Plus, you'll get the added advantage of an improved fuel efficiency with the electric engine.
"In terms of them not being good for the environment, yes, they're not as good as an all-electric car or a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, but they do reduce emissions because they use less fuel," Mr Owen said.
"Although it's highly unlikely that an EV battery pack will just up and die, they can be replaced, and used batteries can have around 97 per cent of their components recycled."
