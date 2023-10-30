The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hazard reduction burns completed in Collina, Beelbangera areas

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith said crews successfully undertook controlled burns in the vicinity of Manera Street and Rifle Range Road at the weekend. Picture file
NSW RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith said crews successfully undertook controlled burns in the vicinity of Manera Street and Rifle Range Road at the weekend. Picture file

Hazard reduction burns undertaken in Collina at the weekend have been deemed a success, but firefighters are warning residents to remain vigilant as the weather heats up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.