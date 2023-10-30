Hazard reduction burns undertaken in Collina at the weekend have been deemed a success, but firefighters are warning residents to remain vigilant as the weather heats up.
NSW RFS Operational Officer Shane Smith said crews successfully undertook controlled burns in the vicinity of Manera Street and Rifle Range Road on October 27.
"These controlled burns will help protect properties and assets in the Collina and Beelbangera area and help firefighters to control any future grass fires head of the bush fire danger period," Mr Smith said.
"We had three brigades and seven trucks that managed to clear the entire area successfully, carried out for the Griffith Aboriginal Land Council.
"Crews were in the vicinity until late on Friday night and brigades monitored the area over the weekend."
With dry conditions and heat to ramp up over the coming weeks, Mr Smith envisions the weekend's hazard reduction burn will be one of the last for the year.
"There will be an assisted grass fire burn in the south Hanwood area over the next few weeks, but otherwise conditions are going to be too hot and dry to carry out much else around areas such as Scenic Hill," he said.
READ MORE
Meanwhile, MIA farmers and landholders are being urged to carefully manage and monitor hay bales this fire season.
Although there have been few incidents so far in the MIA, a spate in other areas like the Murray in recent years has resulted in expensive losses for farmers.
"Things are always changing so it's more important than ever that people think about how they manage their bales as the weather warms up and the weather dries out - especially amid harvest," Mr Smith said.
NSW RFS District Coordinator Gerard James said farmers should regularly inspect hay bales by using a moister probe during the baling process, breaking them open post baling or by inserting a crowbar or metal rod to assess temperature.
"If the bar or metal rod comes out hot then there is a problem and the hay bale needs to be pulled apart as soon as possible to cool," Officer James said.
"There is considerable risk of hay igniting when it has been stacked while wet or not cured, so we recommend hay is stored in a dry, well-ventilated area away from other machinery at all times. Previous season's hay also has the potential to ignite if moister enters the bales."
Today the Lower Central Western Plains fire district, which includes Bland and Temora Shires, are in total fire ban however the MIA remains on permit conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.