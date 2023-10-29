The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Demons fall to West Wyalong in MIA League Men's after injury

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 29 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Demons' undefeated start to the men's season has been cut short after an injury saw their clash with West Wyalong cut short.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.