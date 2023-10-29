The Griffith Demons' undefeated start to the men's season has been cut short after an injury saw their clash with West Wyalong cut short.
With a couple of minutes remaining in the second quarter, Jackson Hassan copped a stray elbow, which saw him get a cut just below his eye and then hit his head on the floor.
The injury saw the ambulance called, and after a half-hour delay, Griffith coach Ryan Minato felt that the right thing to do for his side was to forfeit the remainder of the game.
"In terms of the group, it was just the right thing to do by everyone," he said.
"It was even tough for the referees to experience that. It's not ideal to lose the game, but there were bigger things to worry about.
"It had been a good half an hour of not playing, and you could tell that everyone was a bit shaken up, and it probably wasn't right to play because we didn't know what was going to happen."
At the time of the incident, the Wildcats were leading 24-15, and Minato felt that his side was starting to grow into the game.
"I felt we were in the game, and it felt like they were hitting every shot that they were taking," he said.
"We weren't shooting horribly, and we were settling into the game and were defending right, they were just hitting shots.
"We were still settling into the game, and something wasn't clicking. We started to get going before it was cut short."
Meanwhile, the Demons Women's side were able to pick up their first win of the season, defeating last year's runners-up 64-27 with Eva Catanzariti top scoring with 24 points for the Griffith side.
In the clashes in Leeton between the Eagles and Narrandera, it was a clean sweep for the home side. It was a commanding performance from the women's side, who were able to come away with a 78-23 win, with Madeline Irvin leading the scoring with 21 points.
It was a convincing win for the Eagles men's after they came away with a 121-42 win.
