A quickfire innings from Kyle Pete has seen Exies Diggers able to open their account for 2023/24 with a 32-run win over Leagues Panthers at Exies No 1.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it wasn't the smoothest start for the Diggers side as Fawad Shah found himself on a hat-trick in the opening over with the wickets of Anurag Dhot (0) and Bryce Rogers (0), but Diggers captain Ben Fattore was able to see off the hat-trick delivery.
From that point, the Diggers' side was able to go on a rampage against the Panthers attack led by the firepower provided by Pete.
Over the course of the next 10 overs, Diggers were able to score at nine runs an over before Leagues were able to put the breaks on slightly when they picked up the wicket of Pete (63), who had a strike rate of 170.27 with an innings that comprised of six fours and four sixes before Jimmy Binks (1/31) made the breakthrough.
The Panthers were able to regain some control of the game as Noah Gaske (2/44) picked up the wickets of Fattore (19) and Krish Chaudhary (11) while Manan Dave (1) was run out by Billy Evans to see the Diggers side fall to 6/107.
The Diggers side were able to break away again, however, as Mathew Peruzzi and Josh Lanham were able to put on 33 before Connor Matheson struck to remove Lanham (25).
Peruzzi (34) kept the scoreboard ticking over before fell to Shah (3/44), while Jack Rowston (2/16) picked up the wickets of Dean Villata (0) and Dhruvil Patel (3) as Diggers were bowled out for 168 after 34.1 overs.
The Panthers were able to make a fast start in their response, scoring 23 runs in the first three overs before Rowston (15) fell to the bowling of Peruzzi.
It started a bit of a stumble from the Panthers as Matt Keenan (4) and Reece Matheson (3) fell in quick succession to the bowling of Villata (2/23) to see the Leagues side fall to 3/32 after seven overs.
Connor Matheson and Gaske tried to get the Panthers back on track and got their side to 55 before Matheson was knocked over by Dhot (1/28).
Binks joined Gaske out in the middle, and Leagues were able to find some of the stability they were looking for as the pair added 44 runs to get their side on track before Lanham (1/41) removed Binks (31), who had been scoring at just under a run a ball.
When Gaske (31) was caught off the bowling of Peruzzi 19 runs later, the troubles started to set in for the Panthers as they still required 50 runs with just four wickets in hand.
Michael Cudmore (8) and Billy Evans gave their side a chance with steady heads over the course of the next six overs, but when Peruzzi struck to remove Evans (7), the wheels fell off the Panthers' innings.
The Leagues side would lose 4/2 in the space of four overs, with Peruzzi (4/19) and Patel (2/22) picking up the remaining wickets to see the Panthers bowled out for 136 in the 33rd over.
The Diggers side will look to build on this success against Coro while the Panthers take on Exies Eagles.
