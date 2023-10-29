It came down to the final over, but Hanwood were able to keep their perfect start to the season intact after coming away with a two-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
The Cougars were looking for their first win of the season and, after winning the toss and electing to bat, would have been hoping for a strong start at the top of the order, but those plans hit a bump as Jake Rand (1) fell to the bowling of Josh Carn in the third over.
It was 2/22 soon after, with Carn picking up his second of the day when Tim Rand (12) was caught by Oliver Bartter, meaning Ben Signor and Rob Rand were tasked with getting the side back on track.
The third wicket pairing worked hard over the next 10 overs to get the side to 49 before Signor fell to the bowling of Charlie Cunial (2/32), who followed that up with the wicket of Damien Walker (4) 18 runs later.
The Cougars were able to find the partnership they needed with Cooper Rand joining Rob Rand out in the middle, and the pair were able to get their side past the 100-mark.
The fifth wicket stand was eventually broken by Luke DeMamiel (1/26) with the wicket of Cooper Rand (21), but Peter Taprell and Rob Rand kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Rand (47) was knocked over by Carn (3/26), but Taprell (36*) provided some late runs as the Cougars finished their 40 overs on 6/163.
While Hanwood lost Dean Catanzariti (9) early to the bowling of Jake Rand (1/26), Jordan Whitworth and Oliver Bartter were able to steady the innings.
The pair were able to put on 41 runs for the second wicket before Bartter (24) became the first to fall to the bowling of Signor.
Whitworth would prove to be the backbone of the Hanwood innings as the rest of the batting line-up struggled to impact the scoreboard.
Pardeep Deol (11) was the only other batter to break double digits for the Wanderers, as the bowling of Ben Signor (3/40) and Brent Lawrence (2/21) proved difficult to deal with.
The game came down to the final over, with Hanwood requiring two runs, and after carrying the bat, Whitworth (74*) was able to hit the winning runs to see the Wanderers take a two-wicket win with just four balls remaining.
Hanwood has the bye next week, while Coro takes on Diggers.
