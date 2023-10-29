The Area News
Hanwood Wanderers see off Coro Cougars in final over GDCA First Grade thriller

October 29 2023 - 12:18pm
It came down to the final over, but Hanwood were able to keep their perfect start to the season intact after coming away with a two-wicket win over Coro Cougars.

