The Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre has had a very successful year following changes to the facility and services provided.
In the 2022/23 financial year, the Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre saw over 800 animals come into the facility - with over 500 cats and over 300 dogs. While this is a decrease from years prior, the pound has also seen an increase in the number of adoptions and rehoming.
Pound staff were pleased with the results, and attributed part of the decrease to the closure of the drop-off pens in February, as well as the continuing work of the Animal Rehoming team.
"Closing the drop offs was a bit controversial, but we were one of the last pounds in NSW that had drop-off facilities ... In the past, we'd arrive in the morning and pets were here that hadn't been checked out for background or health checks or temperament," said Manager for Planning and Environment Carel Potgieter.
"Proud to say at the moment that we don't euthanise any animals. All are rehomed unless they can't be, and then we go to rescue groups ... We have a really good relationship with our local rescue groups."
Animal Rehoming officer Jess Mancinelli said that she had found the job exceptionally rewarding, but added emphasis on the need for more foster carers.
"It's very rewarding when animals do come in and we can find a home for them," she said.
"We are in urgent need of foster carers. Locked in, we've currently got three and one can't take any in at the moment ... we need as many as we can get."
Improvements to the facility include shade netting and grass in the outdoor dog area, while cat enclosures were fitted with air conditioning outlets. The pound also purchased a van to transport animals to the vets and back, along with travel crates.
The Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre took the chance to remind pet owners to ensure their animals are registered with the correct contact details, in order to be reunited quickly.
In the near future, the Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre will be participating in a number of healthy pet days aimed to getting animals chipped and vaccinated - even offering free vaccinations to health care card holders and pensioners.
