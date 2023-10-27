Big Brothers Big Sisters Australia is hosting a special information night on November 2 to attract youth mentors to the upcoming Griffith chapter of the mentoring organisation.
The group will be setting up at Griffith Community Centre at 7pm on November 2 to talk all things youth mentoring in the hope to find volunteers willing and able to give their time to Griffith's young people.
Whether young people are struggling in school or at home, or even young people encountering the criminal justice system, mentorship can be an important resource to helping them stay on track and feel accepted by the community.
CEO Mark Watt will be attending the meeting to explain the mission of BBBS and their processes, along with local organisers and Mayor Doug Curran.
Mr Watt said they were at a 'critical point' and encouraged people to seriously consider mentoring - adding that it was a positive experience for the mentor as well.
"We really do need the community to get behind us and support us ... Mentoring is very positive for the individual as well, it's a win-win. You help a young person, and you're also helping yourself."
Mr Watt said that the number one thing they were looking for from mentors was the time commitment, with any needed training being provided.
"We're trying to find 10-20 mentors at the moment. We want to find 20 people that want to mentor young people, someone that's prepared to meet with a young person on a weekly basis for 12 months. That commitment is the first level," he said.
"We support them 100 per cent, in every way we can and we provide training."
While recruiting mentors is the top priority, he added that they were keen to find more people who could assist in organisation and join the local committee.
Registrations are not required but are encouraged, and can be made through Humanitix.
