A truck carrying 27,000 litres of diesel and 31,000 litres of petrol has rolled while travelling along the Kidman Way at 6.00 in the morning.
Highway Patrol Sergeant Rice said that they believed the driver had swerved trying to avoid a kangaroo and tipped, about a kilometre south of Eulo Road - north of Coleambally.
The driver was unhurt.
One lane is currently closed and drivers are asked to slow down and account for extra time while recovery operations continue, or travel by an alternate route if possible.
Sergeant Rice said they were waiting for specialists to assist in pumping out remaining petrol and diesel before they can tow away the truck, and estimated that they would be able to begin that process at about 1.30pm.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch with Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
