One Yenda resident has been very lucky with a Saturday Lotto win of almost $10,000 on October 21.
A Yenda woman has won $9,958 from a ticket bought at Yenda Foodworks after regularly playing the lottery, with it finally paying off for her.
The ticket was bought on October 21, but the lucky winner didn't immediately pick up on it and sprint to cash it in - prompting the store to put out a reminder on their facebook page before the woman cashed in her ticket on October 26.
A staff member at Yenda Foodworks said she was pleased for the Yenda local.
"It's very nice. I was very happy for the lady," she said.
"She's a local. She plays every week."
She added that they hadn't sold a ticket with a prize that large for 'ages' and was excited to help with the victory.
To win a Division 2 lotto, players need to get five winning numbers and one supplementary numbers, meaning the odds of winning any single game are 678,755:1.
