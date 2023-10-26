The Area News
Janet MU MISA, aged 16, was last seen in the Griffith area on October 14, 2023

By Talia Pattison
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:39am
Janet MU MISA, aged 16, was last seen in the Griffith area on October 14, 2023. Picture supplied
GRIFFITH and residents in the wider MIA have been urged to keep an eye out for a young girl missing from the area.

