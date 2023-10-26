GRIFFITH and residents in the wider MIA have been urged to keep an eye out for a young girl missing from the area.
Murrumbidgee Police said they are seeking public assistance in locating Janet MU MISA, aged 16, was last seen in the Griffith area on October 14, 2023.
Janet is described as Islander appearance, 165cm tall, medium build, olive skin and black long hair.
Anyone who has seen Janet or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call Griffith Police on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
